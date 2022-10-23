Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLXS opened at $13.77 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.