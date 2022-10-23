Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLXS opened at $13.77 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

