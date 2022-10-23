Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) & Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Financial Contrast

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Forge Global and Cboe Global Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 528.93%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forge Global is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

This table compares Forge Global and Cboe Global Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.64 $529.00 million $1.94 61.79

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -19.83% -6.37% Cboe Global Markets 5.77% 20.05% 9.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Forge Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

