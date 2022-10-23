Forward Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for approximately 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,772,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 745,028 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $12,362,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $11,958,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.91 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.