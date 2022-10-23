Forward Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 0.1% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 179,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 980,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,204 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $19.54 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.