Forward Management LLC Invests $4.40 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. CubeSmart comprises approximately 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of CUBE opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

