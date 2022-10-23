Forward Management LLC Purchases 29,644 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Forward Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic makes up 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $792,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $3,770,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.29 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.