Frax Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $26.89 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,365,108,793 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

