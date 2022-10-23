Function X (FX) Market Cap Achieves $93.24 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $93.24 million and approximately $311,715.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

