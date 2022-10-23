Function X (FX) Market Cap Achieves $93.24 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $93.24 million and approximately $311,715.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.97 or 0.28503839 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011133 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
