FUNToken Market Capitalization Achieves $80.51 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $80.51 million and $841,591.00 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

