FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issued By DA Davidson

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $51.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $62,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

