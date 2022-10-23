FY2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Apparel, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Apparel in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

