Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Reaches $2.84 on Top Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00014765 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $76.75 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.81157202 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,109,682.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

