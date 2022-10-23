Gemini Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $235,880.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $331.69 million and approximately $235,880.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.87 or 0.27920518 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 330,313,855 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

