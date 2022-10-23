Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $320.00.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.08.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $109.48 on Thursday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Generac by 11.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Generac by 118.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 69,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

