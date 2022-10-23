General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.82. 6,449,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,009. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

