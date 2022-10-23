Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 billion-$21.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.52 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 171.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 213.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

