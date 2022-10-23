German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Acquired by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 91.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,086. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

