Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

