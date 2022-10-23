Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.54. 1,479,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,237. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.75 and a 200 day moving average of $470.12. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

