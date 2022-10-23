Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IVV traded up $8.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. 4,183,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.13.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.