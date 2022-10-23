Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,543,000 after buying an additional 2,257,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,036,000 after buying an additional 652,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,286,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,987,000 after buying an additional 869,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 2,718,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,186. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

