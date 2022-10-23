Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

