Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,674,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

