Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Stantec by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 153,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 93,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

