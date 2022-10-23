Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBCI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

