Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %
Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on GBCI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.