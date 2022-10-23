Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

