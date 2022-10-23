GMX (GMX) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, GMX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $36.02 or 0.00184733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $287.86 million and $4.43 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars.

