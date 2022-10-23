Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.15.

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.04 on Friday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $32,677,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

