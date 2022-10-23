Goldfinch Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.63 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $252,868.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,219,255 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

