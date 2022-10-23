Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.84.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.