Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

