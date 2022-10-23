Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 104,321 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,983,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,280,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,557,391. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

