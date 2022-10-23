Goodman Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,278 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,374,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.09. 1,297,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

