Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Medtronic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 5,974,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

