Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,213 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 78,086 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 72,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 1,747,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

