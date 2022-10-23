Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 19,835 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,699,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722,866. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

