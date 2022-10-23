Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 170.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 210.7% in the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MELI stock traded up $24.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $844.90. 596,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,375. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $889.21 and a 200-day moving average of $854.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

