Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.29. 2,063,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.