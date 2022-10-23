Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.