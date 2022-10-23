Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,691,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,271. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

