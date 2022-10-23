Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Graco by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

