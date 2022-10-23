Grin Price Tops $0.0483 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $52,138.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00272811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00119717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00749098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00564914 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00244176 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

