Grove Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Grove token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grove has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Grove has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grove Profile

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

