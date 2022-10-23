GXChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $393.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $435.16 million and approximately $393.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008791 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

