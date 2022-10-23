Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.69.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

