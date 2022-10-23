Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 578,900 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.50% of Option Care Health worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after buying an additional 1,224,700 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,722 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 738,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 323,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

