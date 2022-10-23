Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 97,970 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,970 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

