Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,609 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 155,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $58,333,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

