Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $34 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

