Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $103.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

