Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

